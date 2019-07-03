

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





It’s a unique guest for the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, but the centre doesn’t want their new guest to get too comfortable.

Salthaven Director Brian Salt says Strathroy-area parents found their child playing with a puppy in their backyard but soon realized this puppy was different.

"They sent us a picture. It was a coyote pup. It was extremely friendly."

In fact, it's clear the pup is anxious for attention and likes seeing people. And he’s not happy when people won't give him that attention, constantly whimpering when they’re near his enclosure.

Salt says that's just the way it's going to have to be. The pup is being kept in a well-shaded pen with very limited human contact. He's fed through a pull out drawer.

The goal is to get him placed with other coyotes as soon as possible, Salt says, "It's a dangerous situation for them because, if they become too habituated on people, you can't release them like that.”

A bear cub that had been cared for in an Alberta rehabilitation centre for about a year was shot on Canada Day.

Shortly after being released, the 16-month old cub travelled over 100 kilometers from where it was released and came too close to children.

The episode has raised concerns about whether the cub had been habituated, or made too comfortable around people.

A provincial agency, Alberta Environment and Parks, says it will review data regarding the bear’s release and its time in rehabilitation.

It’s an outcome Salt doesn't want for the coyote pup, "They're dangerous when they're around people because they just don't have any fear of people. So we try to keep the wild in them as much as we can."

While the pup isn't getting all the affection it wants, there’s no shortage of caring.

Salthaven made a social media appeal for a few cans of dog food to give to the pup, along with raw food they provide. More than 100 cans of food came in.

Salt says there's hope the pup will be matched up with other pups at the Toronto Wildlife Centre and then released back into the wild.