Police release photos in Lambeth robbery investigation

London police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery in Lambeth.

Police say it took place in the 2400 block of Main Street, in Lambeth, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m.

“Further investigation of the matter has led investigators to determine that four suspects attended the jewelry store location,” said a police release.

Police said two of the suspects entered the store, one in possession of a hammer and the other in possession of a firearm. One of the suspects proceeded to damage display cases inside the store. The other two suspects remained outside.

All four suspects fled from the store without taking anything, and police were contacted. There was one minor injury reported.

The suspects were last seen fleeing southbound from the store in a red vehicle. Investigators have determined that the vehicle was a ‘Kia Sorento EX’ with black rims and rear tinted windows. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Toronto Police Service on June 14, 2022.

London police have released photos after an armed robbery in Lambeth. (Source: London police)

Updated suspect descriptions are as follows:

Male, Black, thin build, wearing a black face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, grey sneakers, white gloves, in possession of a hammer.

Male, Black, medium build, wearing a black jacket, black pants, grey gloves, blue sneakers, in possession of a silver handgun.

Male, Black, thin build, wearing a black jacket, black track pants, black running shoes and grey gloves.

Male, lighter-skinned, muscular build, black jacket, black baseball hat, blue medical mask, white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, white running shoes, grey gloves.

Anyone who has any information about the four suspects and/or the vehicle pictured is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.