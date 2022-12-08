Police release new image of vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run death of Jibin Benoy
London police have released a new image and information regarding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old Fanshawe College student in September.
According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), the LPS Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate a fatal hit-and-hit that claimed the life of Fanshawe College student Jibin Benoy on Sept. 18.
Because police have yet to identify the suspect vehicle or driver, police released new information and images to the public on Thursday in the hope of obtaining additional information that could help investigators.
Police said the vehicle, which was carrying passengers, was seen on Richmond Street and investigators are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from that area.
The suspect vehicle is identified as a blue coloured sedan that will have sustained damage to the front passenger side of the bumper and windshield, but police said the vehicle may have been since repaired. In addition, the vehicle had a loud exhaust system.
London police are looking for a suspect vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2022 on Hamilton Road in London, Ont. Police say the suspect vehicle is a two-door blue sedan with a loud muffler. (Source: London Police Service)
At approximately 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, Jibin Benoy, 29, was riding his bicycle home from work at a downtown London, Ont. eatery when he was struck by a vehicle on Hamilton Road.
Benoy was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but later died.
Originally from India, Benoy was living in London and studying at Fanshawe College. He was married in October of 2021, and was financially supporting his family back home.
“Jibin has been with us since the last 10 months, so it's really heartbreaking for his loss,” Sonu Stephen, one of Benoy’s roommates told CTV News London’s Brent Lale in an interview the day after he died.
Jibin Benoy was married in October of 2021, and was an exchange student from India at Fanshawe College. Benoy was killed while cycling home from work on Hamilton Road on September 18, 2022 in London Ont. (Source: Facebook)
“He will always remain as a brother to us,” Stephen said.
Investigators are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Celine Dion has stiff person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
Three Brampton males arrested in connection to robberies in Waterloo
Three Brampton residents have been charged by Waterloo regional police in connection to a pharmacy robbery last month.
-
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid. Here's who's eligible
The Ontario government is allowing pharmacists in Windsor-Essex and across the province to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment option used to reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19.
-
'It’s a fundamental shift': University of Windsor launching Black Studies Institute
Professors are now being hired to “double” the number of Black faculty on campus.
-
Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co. is closing. Here’s why
A popular sausage-making business in Windsor is closing its doors at the end of December.
Barrie
-
Trailer fire in Alliston claims life of widower and his dog
A fire at the Rolling Acres Campground in New Tecumseth early Thursday morning left one man and his dog dead.
-
Several Barrie retailers offering discounted gas Friday during 3-hour window
Several Ontario retailers will offer discounted gas over a three-hour window on Friday, including seven locations in Barrie.
-
Barrie man says he couldn't sleep for 2 days after checking his instant lottery ticket
The winning ticket was purchased at Maple Convenience on Dunlop Street in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
-
Documents detail why northern Ont. aerospace firm filed for CCAA protection
Court documents have detailed the dire financial position that led Springer Aerospace to begin the restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
Ottawa
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines to fly between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson airport
Ottawa travellers flying to Toronto on Porter Airlines will soon have a choice of two destination airports.
-
Eastern Ontario hospital has province’s longest wait to see a doctor
Hospitals in Ottawa and eastern Ontario had some of the longest emergency room wait times in the province in October, new data shows.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead, another seriously injured in stabbing at High Park Station; man in custody
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park Station on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
The YYC Calgary International Airport is kicking off its busiest time of year as pre-pandemic levels of travellers arrive and depart in swarms for the holiday season.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Scrooge benched in favour of Little Women as Theatre Calgary holiday show
If there's no "Bah, humbug" bellowing off the city's biggest stage, can it really be Christmas time in Calgary?
Edmonton
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials
A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.
-
'Nadia means hope': 5 years later, Edmonton mother continues search for daughter
Thursday marked five years since her daughter, Nadia Atwi, went missing. Still, she's not ready to give up and is asking anyone with any information to come forward and help her family find some closure – one way or another.
Vancouver
-
B.C. non-profit develops 1st-in-Canada plastic by repurposing ocean waste
A B.C. non-profit dedicated to combating ocean plastic pollution has developed a first-in-Canada product out of
-
Abbotsford man charged in 'sextortion' of young female
An Abbotsford man has been charged in a so-called "sextortion" case following an investigation that police say lasted more than a year.
-
Vancouver council approves plan for all frontline police officers to wear body cameras by 2025
All frontline officers with the Vancouver Police Department will be fitted with body-worn cameras by 2025 under a new plan approved by city council Wednesday night.