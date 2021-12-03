Police pursue vehicle from Woodstock, Ont. through three counties
At least one person has been arrested after an hours-long police pursuit that started in Woodstock, Ont. and ended near Aylmer.
Woodstock police say they responded to the area of Harford Street around 10 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspicious vehicle.
In an effort to stop the vehicle, officers put down a spike belt, but in order to avoid it, the driver struck a police cruiser before leaving Woodstock.
OPP picked up the pursuit, continuing through Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin counties.
The vehicle was eventually stopped on Mapleton Line near Dorchester Road around 1 p.m., where an OPP cruiser was also struck.
Woodstock police confirm a male driver was arrested and there are reports a female passenger was also taken into custody.
The driver has been charged with:
- operation while prohibited
- driving while under suspension
- flight from peace officer
- dangerous operation
- two counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon
- use plate not authorized for vehicle
- fail to comply with probation order
- failure to stop after accident
- With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan