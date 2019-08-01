

CTV London





As a family continues to deal with a son’s ongoing pain and suffering, London police issued a reward to find the person who shot a 21-year-old city man.

The man was hit by a bullet that passed through his cheek in a random attack on Admiral Drive, at Trafalgar Street around 4 p.m. on May 11.

He has since endured numerous medical procedures, as the shooting blew away several teeth and broke two of his vertebrae.

Police later recovered a white Chevrolet Cruze that had pulled alongside the victim’s car.

On Thursday, police revealed it had been spotted prior to the shooting.

Det.-Sgt Alex Krygsman told a news conference, the man saw the car speeding through a stop sign at Royal Crescent and Wexford Avenue.

“The young man gestured at the driver, and then continued on his way,” Krysman says.

Shortly after that, the shooting occurred.

Police believe the $10,000 reward, available until Dec. 31, will help solve the crime.

Krygsman states it will hopefully be the impetus to get those who have information to come forward. “(Police) know there are persons in this community who know who was driving the Cruze at the time of the shooting.”

While Krygsman acknowledges compassion for the victim, he also agrees residents in the area remain unnerved, as the shooter is still at large.

He implores the shooter to turn himself in. He is described as man in his twenties, with a slim build.

If you have information, call London police at 519-661-5670.