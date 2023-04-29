Police nab stunt driver in northwest London, Ont.

A driver has been charged with stunt driving after London police clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in the northwest end of the city.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service, a member of the Traffic Management Unit recently stopped a driver who was driving 113 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the northwest part of the city.

The driver was subsequently charged with stunt driving.

In addition, the driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.