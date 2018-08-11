

CTV London





London police continue to investigate a weekend homicide after a body was found in a ravine in Old South.

Police say William Edward MacPherson, 60, was found dead Friday evening and their investigation has now changed to a homicide probe following the autopsy results.

Police were called to the scene about 7:45 p.m. and located the man deceased in a ravine in the area of Wortley Road and Stanley Street.

Investigators have narrowed the time frame of interest from the morning of Thursday Aug. 9 to Friday Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m.

MacPherson was last seen Thursday just before 12 p.m. walking westbound on Bathurst Street from Richmond Street.

He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt at the time. Police are asking members of the public for any information about his activities, whereabouts, and who he was with from that time forward.

They are trying to determine MacPherson's activities since Monday and are appealing to the public for information. Anyone who may have seen him or had any interactions with him are asked to contanct police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers aat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.