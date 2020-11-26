LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspicious person after a child was approached by a stranger in the Old East Village.

Police say around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man in s car approached a 12-year-old girl in the area of Quebec Street and Princess Avenue and offered her a ride to school.

She declined and reported the incident to staff at her school.

The suspect is described as male, white, between 30-40 years old with a medium to heavy build. He has short brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Honda Civic with a dent above the rear driver’s side wheel well.

Contact police if you have any information.