LONDON, ONT. -- A six-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after going missing Saturday afternoon east of London.

Emergency crews were called to Trails End Market on Dundas Street shortly after 12 p.m. for a missing youth.

London police officers also responded to help with the search.

OPP were also notified around the same time that a child had almost been struck by a passing train behind the market.

An OPP helicopter was going to be sent to the area, along with a pair of drones, but were called off after the child was quickly located.

The boy was not injured and was returned to his relieved parents.