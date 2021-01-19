OXFORD COUNTY, ONT. -- An Oxford County dog owner is distraught after learning the death of her pet dog has sparked a police investigation.

The dog, a husky named Bobear, was found dead after a two-day search.

Lorrie Slade, who rescued Bobear two years ago, is understandably upset.

During an interview with CTV News, recorded only hours after she learned of his death, she was tearful as she spoke of their relationship.

“He was my baby. He was my everything. He was my support, we came here every morning for the past year-and-half.”



Bobear is on the trail where he was found deceased in an earlier undated photo. (Source: Lorrie Slade / Facebook)

On Monday morning, just after 7:30 a.m., Lorrie took Bobear for a walk on the Carmeuse Limestone Valley trail off Domtar Line, about five kilometres east of Ingersoll.

Signs suggest dogs are permitted to run off-leash.

Slade says Bobear had been playing in the woods with three other dogs for about five minutes. However, he did not return with the other three.

“We backtracked and he was gone. He was gone. It was crazy how quick he vanished.”

Over the next 24 hours, searches were conducted, and missing dog posters were placed on both Facebook and along the trail.



Bobear, right, is seen with a friend in this undated image. (Source: Lorrie Slade / Facebook)

On Monday, a group of her friends returned to the trail, and entering from the back entrance, made a gruesome discovery.

Slade’s life-long friend Beth Lava was there with her.

“I kind of dropped and started crying, it was a discovery that you don’t want to see.”

Slade says the wound on Bobear’s head suggests he met a violent end.

“It’s like the mark of a bullet that went through one spot. You can see it, the exit wound and the mark on his ear.”

OPP investigators have not confirmed Bobear was shot, however, they do suggest he was hit “by an unknown projectile.”

Both Slade and Lava are hopeful someone will help the police solve the potential crime.

“This is not how a dog should go, a family member. It should have been in my arms.”

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.