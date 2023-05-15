Police investigating after women approached by naked man in north London, Ont.

London police are investigating two separate incidents after women were approached by a naked man in northeast London over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, a woman was sitting on a park bench near Blackmaple Court when an unidentified man approached her. The man began talking to the woman and then walked away.

Police said when the woman left the area a short time later, she noticed the same man along a walking path where he was allegedly naked and “performing an indecent act.”

Police were contacted, however the suspect male was not located.

He is described as being between 25 and 35 years of age, with short black hair and a trimmed beard.

Police were then contacted on Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m. when a woman observed a naked man exiting bushes along a path in the area of Edgevalley and Kilally roads.

The suspect male involved in the second incident is described as approximately 6’0”, with a slender build and short black hair.

The two investigations have since been reassigned to members of the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).