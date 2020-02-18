Police investigating after shots fired at home
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3:36PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3:42PM EST
Police have started an investigation after shots hit a home on Frontier Avenue in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say shots were fired in a southwest neighbourhood early Tuesday, hitting a residence.
Police responded to of Frontier Avenue and Crown Grant Road about 2 a.m. about the sound of gunshots.
Officers located evidence that a firearm had been discharged several times, striking a home.
No injuries were reported.
Police did not release further details saying the investigation is in the early stages.