

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





London police are in the area of Elm Street and Pine Street in southeast London after gunshots were reported.

Police received reports of gunshots just before 7 a.m. and say they are conducting an investigation involving a long-gun.

Elm Street is closed between Pine Street and Rosewood Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

This incident is separate from a weapons call in area not far from Elm Street on Hamilton Road and Gore Road. That incident has since cleared.