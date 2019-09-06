Featured
Police investigating after gunshots reported
Justin Zadorsky , CTV London
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 8:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 8:59AM EDT
London police are in the area of Elm Street and Pine Street in southeast London after gunshots were reported.
Police received reports of gunshots just before 7 a.m. and say they are conducting an investigation involving a long-gun.
Elm Street is closed between Pine Street and Rosewood Avenue.
No injuries have been reported.
This incident is separate from a weapons call in area not far from Elm Street on Hamilton Road and Gore Road. That incident has since cleared.