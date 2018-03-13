Featured
Gunshots reported in east London
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 9:14AM EDT
London police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported overnight in east London.
Police say the incident occurred in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Noel Avenue around 2:45 a.m.
Once on seen police found evidence of shots fired including damage to a residence.
No one has been reported injured and EMSconfirmed that they did not attend to anyone at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.