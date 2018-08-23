

Waterloo Regional Police say the death of Edresilda Haan in Wednesday's home explosion in Kitchener is the result of a homicide.

CTV News confirmed that 58-year-old Haan was the victim of the explosion in Kitchener’s Forest Heights neighbourhood.

She lived at 56 Sprucedale Crescent with her 58-year-old husband Udo Haan, who was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses said he was bleeding from the back of his head and had obvious burn injuries.

Neighbours say the couple was kind and lived in the home for about 25 years.

Emergency responders were called to 56 Sprucedale Crescent, near Highland Road West and Westheights Drive, at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday after a home exploded.

Over 30 firefighters were on scene fighting the flames in the home that suffered the explosion and the two adjacent houses, as well.

Since then 16 homes have been evacuated.