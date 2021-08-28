Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in London Friday.
London Police say emergency crews responded to the area of Richmond St. and Sherwood Ave. around 11 p.m. after a motorcycle and vehicle collided.
The 24-year-old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Richmond Street is closed between Huron Street and Victoria Street while members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More to come.
