Police identify body found in southwest London
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 4:47PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:10PM EST
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. --
London police have identified the body after launching an investigation Friday afternoon.
London police have confirmed 29 year old missing person, Kyle Retford was located deceased in the area of Commissioners Road West and Topping Lane on December 29.
Although the investigation is ongoing, there is no criminality suspected and there is no threat to the public.