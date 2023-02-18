Police find ‘suspicious package’ while investigating bomb threat

London police say a “suspicious package” was found Friday following the investigation into a bomb threat in Old East Village.

Police responded to the threat around 3 p.m. on Dundas Street. Officers had the area closed between Hewitt and Adelaide Street as the bomb squad attended the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say the package was safety removed from the area.

At this time, police say they cannot confirm what the package is, but it is in police custody.

The London Police Service’s forensic investigation section is analyzing the package.