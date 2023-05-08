Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman

London Police were seeking the public's assistance while combing the Westminster Ponds area for a woman who may have been dragged there by two males.

Police went to the 700-block of Southdale Road East shortly after 11:30am after a call was made by a concerned citizen saying they saw a woman in her twenties being forced into the woods.

Police search Westminster Ponds for a woman who may have been dragged there by two men (Jim Knight/CTV News London)The woman was described as white, about 20 years of age, with a medium build and long brown hair wearing a black sports bra, blue jeans, and possibly sandals.

The suspects were described as white males in their twenties.

Police are continuing to investigate, but there is not believed to be any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.