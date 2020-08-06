LONDON, ONT. -- A teenager is facing charges after St. Thomas police say he assaulted an officer.

Police were called by a resident Thursday around 12:30 a.m. about someone trying to enter their house.

When police arrived, they say an intoxicated 16-year-old was found and taken into custody.

Once at headquarters, police say the teen become aggressive, biting and spitting on an officer during processing.

The youth has been charged with public intoxication and assaulting police.