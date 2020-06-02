LONDON, ONT. -- A 74-year-old Norfolk County resident has been charged following an incident in a Tillsonburg store.

OPP say a customer became verbally aggressive with an employee which led to the alleged assault Monday morning.

Police were called to diffuse the situation and that's when the suspect allegedly assaulted an officer.

The store clerk and officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is charged with assault, assault a peace officer and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused will appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.