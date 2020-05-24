LONDON, ONT. -- A female suspect is in hospital following a bizarre set of circumstances late Sunday morning.

Oxford OPP began following a woman who was driving erratically in her SUV.

Police say she pulled into a gas station on Dorchester Road and they tried to block her path.

That's when police say she drove over the curb and sped towards the 401.

Police followed her as she drove westbound into the city of London.

The suspect eventually made her way to a gas station at Wellington Road and Exeter Road.

Police say she got out of her SUV and proceeded to light it on fire.

The blaze was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It's unclear what charges will be laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.