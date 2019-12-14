LONDON, ONT. -- A 44-year-old Elgin County man is facing weapons charges after police say another man was assaulted.

St. Thomas police say on Friday morning two males got into an altercation in the north end of the city.

One of the males produced an expandable baton and began striking the other male, they say.

Police say one person sustained minor injuries.

Police were able to identify the suspect and arrested and charged him.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited device.