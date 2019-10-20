Featured
'Irate' passenger grabs weapon after traffic stop
File image for the West Grey Police Service.
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:39AM EDT
West Grey police have charged a Durham man after they say he assaulted an officer.
They say a man in a vehicle became irate following a traffic stop Friday afternoon on George Street West in Durham.
The passenger grabbed a weapon and began to threaten an officer, they say.
Officers were able to arrest the man without any injuries.
A 47-year-old man is charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.
The accused was later released on conditions as well as a promise to appear at the Walkerton Courthouse on November 6.