

CTVNewsLondon.ca





LONDON, Ont. - A Sarnia man is in serious condition and another has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident in Sarnia.

Police and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Parkland Place Saturday around 4 p.m. about a 37-year-old man in medical distress.

They arrested a 48-year-old man on scene. He has also been charged with assault with a weapon but police did not specify what kind of weapon was used.

The injured man remains in hospital in serious but stable condition and the charged man is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.