

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Durham police have charged a 36-year-old woman with dangerous driving after someone drove a car into a community swimming pool last week.

Police allege the woman smashed into the Courtice Community Centre and ended up in the children's pool around 8:40 a.m. on Friday.

Video of the incident shows a red compact car speeding through the front doors and lobby, missing a pedestrian by a few metres.

No one was hurt but police say the incident caused extensive damage to the facility.

Police say the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have been at the centre or in the area of the incident to contact police.