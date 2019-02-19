

CTV London





Two London men are facing five child pornography charges after local police received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Lonodn police say they received the information on Friday about two individuals in the city allegedly sharing child pornography.

The same day, one man was arrested at a Clarence Street address and another in the area of Dundas and Dorinda streets.

Police say the investigation revealed the two men were allegedly exchanging images of suspected child pornography through a messaging service on a social media platform.

During the searches, cell phones and digital storage devices were also seized in relation to the investigation.

As a result a 62-year-old London man has been charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

In addition, a 46-year-old London man is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

In a statement, Det.-Const. Same Page said, “This particular investigation highlights how individuals who are drawn to child pornography form communities with one another, not only internationally but locally as well."