MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are asking for the public to keep an eye out after incidents of mischief at Elgin Court Public School.

The school backs onto Holland Street, and police say there have been issues with people loitering in the area and causing damage.

Most recently, police say a fire was lit using wood chips from the playground area.

Anyone with information or who sees something suspicious is asked to call police at 519-631-1224.