Police ask public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl from London

London, Ont. -

London police are asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from London.

Alexis Harris is described as Caucasian with a thin build, long straight brown hair, blue eyes and has a nose ring.

Harris has been missing since January 1, where she was last seen in the north-west end of the city.

Harris was last seen wearing a red coat and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.