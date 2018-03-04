Featured
Police arrest three suspects after shots fired northeast London
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 2:40PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 6, 2018 3:16PM EST
London police have arrested three suspects after shots were fired Sunday morning in the area of Victoria and Clifford Streets.
Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m.
Once on scene, police found evidence of gun shots and damage to a home and a vehicle.
No one was hurt.
A 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 38 year-old woman, all from London, were arrested over the last two days.
They are all charged with occupy a motor vehicle with firearm.
The male suspect is charged with several other offences including:
• Careless use of a firearm;
• Unlawfully possess a non-restricted firearm;
• Reckless discharge of a firearm;
• Possession of a firearm while prohibited;
• Disqualified operation of a motor vehicle; and
• Failure to comply with a judicial release.