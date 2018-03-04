

CTV London





London police have arrested three suspects after shots were fired Sunday morning in the area of Victoria and Clifford Streets.

Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m.

Once on scene, police found evidence of gun shots and damage to a home and a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

A 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 38 year-old woman, all from London, were arrested over the last two days.

They are all charged with occupy a motor vehicle with firearm.

The male suspect is charged with several other offences including:

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Unlawfully possess a non-restricted firearm;

• Reckless discharge of a firearm;

• Possession of a firearm while prohibited;

• Disqualified operation of a motor vehicle; and

• Failure to comply with a judicial release.