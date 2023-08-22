PGA legend helps to give struggling youth a new home in Sarnia, Ont.
A centre designed to offer immediate help to youth experiencing mental health and substance challenges has officially opened in Sarnia.
Through a partnership of community agencies and governments, the Youth Wellness Hub (YWHO) on Front Street will serve those between the ages of 12 and 25. The Sarnia-Lambton Youth Wellness Hub is one of the eight new hubs being added to the 14 already operating and connecting youth to mental health services across the province.
“Our government is connecting youth and their families to mental health and addictions services in communities in every corner of the province,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones.
Sarnia’s own hometown hero, professional golfer Mike Weir, contributed substantial funds to the project.
The open space, open door environment has been created within the walls of a former bank building.
PGA legend Mike Weir speaks at the new Youth Wellness Hub in Sarnia, Ont. on Aug. 22, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, choked up as he spoke to the crowd about why his foundation supported the project.
“It’s pretty emotional,” he said.
But the true impact of the new facility was not noticed by all.
Off one side of the crowd were some of the faces of those who have already battled mental health and addictions.
MacKinleigh Stewart wiped away tears as she recalled her personal struggles and the recent loss of her mother, an early supporter of a community hub for youth.
After the ribbon cutting, MacKinleigh shared with CTV News London her struggles with stimulant addiction and an eating disorder.
MacKinleigh Stewart struggled with mental health, stimulant addition and an eating disorder as a youth. She is confident a new Youth Wellness Hub in Sarnia, Ont. will make a difference in the lives of today’s youth. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
On reflection, she wishes YWHO had been around for her.
“I’m hearing some of the things that are happening here and I’m just like holding my younger person close and saying we would have really valued that,” she said.
In Sarnia, youth and their families can visit the youth wellness hub to connect to free mental health, substance use and primary care services through rapid walk-in services, booked appointments and virtual services.
The hub also provides a range of other services and supports including education, employment, training, housing and other community and social services.
It has taken five years and $3-million to bring value to youth in Sarnia.
While multiple groups played a role in creating the YWHO, a few key players shared their hope for its future Tuesday.
Professional golfer Mike Weir was among those in attendance for the opening of the Youth Wellness Hub in Sarnia, Ont. on Aug. 22, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“It means young people don’t have to go from place to place to place only to be disappointed.” Alan Stevenson, the CEO of CMHA Lambton said.
Lambton County Deputy Warden Brian White had the same message. But he also pointed to a struggle in his own family.
As a parent, he was frustrated by the system when his child needed help.
“And you reach out to an organization, who says, ‘Sorry there is a six-month wait list,’ but you say, ‘Sorry, the crisis is now!’”
White and Mike Weir hope the arrival of YWHO will reduce the waiting times and end stigmas for teens and young adults in need.
Youth Wellness Hub in Sarnia, Ont. Aug. 22, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“Those are all the stories that we all want to hear that this made a difference in somebody’s life and helped them turn the corner,” shared Weir in an interview with CTV News London.
MacKinleigh is confident it will.
“When you bring people together that know what it is like to hurt and go through things, they can be the people to know what’s needed to make the difference,” she said.
— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
