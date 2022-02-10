Pfizer or Moderna? Your choice at all MLHU vaccination clinics

Residents can now choose which vaccine they receive at all Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Pfizer or Moderna will be available for first, second or booster shots for anyone eligible.

The MLHU is hoping to see more people receive a booster shot. As of the end of January, only 51.9 per cent of all eligible residents 18-years and older had received a booster.

Health unit officials also want to stress that vaccine interchangeability remains safe and effective in the fight against the virus.

“The data continues to support the mixing of vaccines as a safe and effective approach to fighting COVID-19 which produces a strong immune response,” says Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health.

“Regardless of the vaccine you received for your first or second dose, getting a booster shot as soon as you are eligible is the most important thing you can do to not only help move the community forward and out of this Omicron wave, but also get us closer to the end of the pandemic.”

Appointments can be made through the health unit website and walk-ins are being accepted at all MLHU clinics.