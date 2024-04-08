Pet cat shot with pellet gun

LONDON
    A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died.

    On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.

    After speaking with the pet owner, police said they advised the cat roams free in the town and is out from morning to night.

    On April 1, the pet owner noticed that the cat was not acting normal and noticed a hole in the cat's leg.

    The animal was taken to the vet who determined that the cat was shot with a pellet. The cat has died from its injuries.

    Police are reminding all pet owners that most Municipalities in Grey Bruce have by-laws for animals being at large.

    If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

