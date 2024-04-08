Pet cat shot with pellet gun
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died.
On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
After speaking with the pet owner, police said they advised the cat roams free in the town and is out from morning to night.
On April 1, the pet owner noticed that the cat was not acting normal and noticed a hole in the cat's leg.
The animal was taken to the vet who determined that the cat was shot with a pellet. The cat has died from its injuries.
Police are reminding all pet owners that most Municipalities in Grey Bruce have by-laws for animals being at large.
If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.
'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Many Canadians still feeling squeezed even as debt worries ease: insolvency firm
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
-
Guelph man spits in officer’s face, hits woman’s head with coffee cup
A Guelph man is facing several charges after spitting in a Guelph police officer’s face Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Live from Colchester: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
As the total solar eclipse falls over parts of southwestern Ontario today, you can watch live coverage on ctvnewswindsor.ca.
-
Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti
Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.
-
2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
Fire damages iconic Thornbury restaurant
Jennifer White said when the fire alarm sounded around 7:30 p.m., they ran to the basement to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
Alliston girl missing
A teenage girl is missing from her home in Alliston.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Eclipse etiquette: How to not be a jerk during the solar eclipse
The big day is here and those in the path are ready to sit back and watch nature's wonder as the total solar eclipse passes through parts of North America, including in Montreal and southern Quebec.
-
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
-
'It's hard to keep it together': 6-year-old granted wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Dozens of friends, family members, firefighters and police officers gathered at the historic train station in Amherst, N.S., for Sebastian Bobra's Make-A-Wish surprise event.
Winnipeg
-
Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
-
Registration begins for Manitoba campsites
Registration has officially begun for campsites in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Eclipse watchers to meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers will be the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
Second-ever 'exceptional player' to be introduced into WHL
The Western Hockey League is expected to introduce its newest 'exceptional player' on Monday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Man wanted after Saddle Lake break-in, kidnapping
A 49-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home on Saddle Lake, a First Nations community northeast of Edmonton, Sunday evening, police say.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long warm spell and eclipse details
Temperatures are forecast to be in the 12 C to 17 C range throughout the week in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Early to bloom, early to fall: How record March weather is impacting Vancouver's cherry blossom trees
The organizers of the annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival used to be able to accurately predict when the city’s iconic trees would come into bloom, but that's become trickier in recent years.
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.