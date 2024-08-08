LONDON
London

    • Person wanted following armed robbery in Ingersoll

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person is wanted following a robbery in Ingersoll this morning.

    At around 5:00 a.m., OPP was called to an address on Bell Street for a reported robbery.

    One person entered the business with a weapon and stole cash.

    This person was dressed in all black, with a mask covering their face besides their eyes, and is described as tall.

    The person fled on foot before police arrived, and there are no injuries reported or concern for public safety.

    Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News