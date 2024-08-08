Person wanted following armed robbery in Ingersoll
One person is wanted following a robbery in Ingersoll this morning.
At around 5:00 a.m., OPP was called to an address on Bell Street for a reported robbery.
One person entered the business with a weapon and stole cash.
This person was dressed in all black, with a mask covering their face besides their eyes, and is described as tall.
The person fled on foot before police arrived, and there are no injuries reported or concern for public safety.
Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible.
