Bridge over Grand Bend river to be under construction this fall

The main bridge in Grand Bend is slated for replacement this September, and while in the long term the Municipality of Lambton Shores hopes to decrease pressure on arterial roads in the popular summer destination, the next couple of years will be difficult.

Presently, the intersection and traffic signals are insufficient to handle the volume of traffic seen in the beach town during peak times, on summer weekends.

Construction on the road on either side of the bridge was completed last year, with many large utilities replaced.

Coming soon, the replacement and widening of the Ontario Street Bridge, which hopes to address traffic concerns. That’s scheduled to kick off in September, and is anticipated to take two years to complete, with work stopping in the summer in between.

Delays are expected, and should the road need to be closed for any period of time, the nearest detour adds more than twenty minutes of driving time.