LONDON
London

    • High school evacuated following fire on the roof

    (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service) (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
    Share

    A local high school was evacuated today, with emergency services on the scene.

    A fire at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute had Strathroy Caradoc Police Service and local fire departments investigating.

    Police say that the fire was ‘minor’ and there were no reported injuries. At this time, the fire is believed to have started from a generator on the roof of the school.

    The fire has since been extinguished. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News