LONDON, ONT -- Members of the Leamington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial police responded to a report of a break and enter at a business at an Erie Street North, Leamington address early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived on scene and subsequently located an individual nearby and took them into custody.

As a result of investigation, police charged a 29-year-old from Leamington, Ontario with the following offences:

• Break, Enter a place- with intent to commit indictable offence,

• Theft over $5000,

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000,

• Mischief Over $5000,

• Resist Peace Officer,

• Possession of Break in Instruments, and

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused was transported to hospital for treatment of an injury and was later released.

As a result of this interaction, the OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate.