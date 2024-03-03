LONDON
London

    • Person extricated from car in crash south of London, Ont.

    Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road on March 3, 2024. (Source: Southwold fire/X) Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road on March 3, 2024. (Source: Southwold fire/X)
    Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road.

    The Southwold Fire Department said one person was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital.

    The extent of injuries are unknown at this time. 

