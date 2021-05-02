Advertisement
Person drives vehicle into Owen Sound Harbour: OPP
Published Sunday, May 2, 2021 11:03AM EDT
OPP West Region twitter
Share:
LONDON, ONT -- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are on scene at the Owen Sound harbour following reports of a person driving their vehicle into the water just after 5:00 am Sunday morning.
The vehicle, either a minivan or large wagon, entered the water at the intersection of 1st Avenue East, said the tweet.
OPP say they are looking for public video surveillance or any information from the public.