LONDON, ONT -- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are on scene at the Owen Sound harbour following reports of a person driving their vehicle into the water just after 5:00 am Sunday morning.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit on scene at Owen Sound harbour, after reports of a vehicle driving into the water just after 5 this morning. The vehicle, either a minivan or large wagon, entered the water at the intersection of 1st Ave E. and 11th Ave. E. (1 of 2)^dr pic.twitter.com/54QK308Fpp — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 2, 2021

The vehicle, either a minivan or large wagon, entered the water at the intersection of 1st Avenue East, said the tweet.

OPP say they are looking for public video surveillance or any information from the public.