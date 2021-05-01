Advertisement
Detective Staff Sergeant Greg Rossi retires from the OPP after over three decades
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 5:46PM EDT
Detective Staff Sergeant Greg Rossi, shown with his wife and son, retired from the OPP after three decades (Source: OPP West Region)
LONDON, ONT. -- After three decades of service, a member of the OPP has retired.
Detective Staff Sergeant and Regional Operations Coordinator of almost 33 years, Greg Rossi retired Friday.
Rossi's wife and son joined in for a special send-off over the police radio thanking him for his years of service.
Rossi was cleared by the communication centre with a '10-7, end of shift'.
Congratulations, and happy retirement!