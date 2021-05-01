LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Norfolk emergency crews responded to a fatal collision involving a person riding a lawnmower at a McDowell Road East, Charlotteville, Norfolk County address on Saturday morning.

OPP said an individual was operating a riding lawnmower when they entered the ditch, the lawnmower rolled over and pinned the driver.

Good Samaritans stopped to assist and immediately contacted 9-1-1.

OPP officers arrived on scene and were able to extricate the rider with the assistance of the Good Samaritans.

As a result, the rider suffered serious life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the attending coroner.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Members of the West Region Reconstruction Team are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when new information becomes available.