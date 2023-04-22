Pelicans spotted near Goderich, Ont.

A pair of American white pelicans have created quite a stir in Huron County.

Photographers and bird lovers spent Friday afternoon and evening along the shores of Goderich, Ont., watching a pair of pelicans roam the waters of Lake Huron.

Native to the lakes and ponds in the U.S. interior, Western Canada, and Northwestern Ontario, pelicans are a rare site in Lake Huron and Goderich, specifically.

One of the photographers who spotted the pair of pelicans Friday, said it’s the first time she’s ever seen or heard of these birds coming to the shores of Huron County.

Because there are so few, American Pelicans are considered a “threatened” species in Ontario.

American white pelicans were spotted in Lake Huron near Goderich, Ont. on April 21, 2023. (Source: Natasha Colling)

