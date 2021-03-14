Advertisement
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle south of Simcoe
Published Sunday, March 14, 2021 11:29AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Norfolk County.
OPP were called to Vittoria Road between Hillcrest Road South and Millpond Road around 6:20 a.m. when a 37-year-old resident was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but then airlifted by Ornge to a Hamilton hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
The roadway was closed for three hours for the investigation.
OPP plan to release more information once it becomes available.