Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Huron County
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County.
According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
Bluewater Highway/Highway 21 is closed between Kippen Road and Staffa Road for the investigation.
Detours are in place and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is it safe to eat eggs, dairy during the latest bird flu outbreak?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
Can't get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
Alec Baldwin had 'no control of his own emotions' on 'Rust' set, prosecutors claim in new legal filing
Special prosecutors in New Mexico claim in a new legal filing that actor Alec Baldwin’s behaviour on the 'Rust' movie set contributed to 'safety compromises' that led to the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
From spectacular to spoof, eclipse memes take over the internet
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse was a moment of awe-inspiring beauty; for others, it was an opportunity to flex their meme-making muscles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.