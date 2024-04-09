LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Huron County

    A portion of Highway 21 south of Bayfield is closed following a crash between a pedestrian and a semi truck. April 9, 2024. (Source: Google) A portion of Highway 21 south of Bayfield is closed following a crash between a pedestrian and a semi truck. April 9, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Share

    A pedestrian has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County.

    According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.

    Bluewater Highway/Highway 21 is closed between Kippen Road and Staffa Road for the investigation.

    Detours are in place and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

