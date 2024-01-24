Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the scene on Highway 4, just north of 14 Mile Road, for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police said a 55 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed a stretch of the highway between 14 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road to assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Middlesex OPP.