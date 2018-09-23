

CTV London





One person is dead following a crash in Brant County.

Brant OPP say a pedestrian was struck on Highway 24 south of Highway 53 about 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say the vehicle involved was heading north on Highway 24 when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity cannot be released pending notification next of kin.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours.

The investigation continues.