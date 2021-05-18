LONDON, ONT. -- A 23-year-old Southgate, Ont. man has been charged after a pedestrian was allegedly thrown from the hood of a moving vehicle.

OPP say it happened May 8 on Bradley Street near Grey Street in the Village of Dundalk.

A person had jumped onto the hood and then the driver drove away, with the pedestrian still on the vehicle, according to police.

The person fell off when the driver turned a sharp corner, suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

The suspect has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, causing bodily harm and fail to remain.

He will appear in court July 8.