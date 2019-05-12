Featured
Pedestrian dies in Stratford hit-and-run, driver arrested
Stratford Police investigating hit and run at a Walmart parking lot. (May 12, 2019)
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 12:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 7:36AM EDT
A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a van in a Stratford Walmart parking lot.
Stratford police say the driver fled from the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday, but later turned themselves into police.
Police say the driver is a 30-year-old woman but exact charges and identities have not been released.
Police are asking anyone who sees the van to call 911.