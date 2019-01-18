

CTV London





Police closed all lanes on Commissioners Road West, east of Wonderland Road, after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday afternoon.

Early reports indicated the pedestrian was without vital signs and CPR was being performed at the scene after the crash around 2 p.m.

Police say the 63-year-old man was transported from the scene with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead in hospital.

He was reportedly using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was heading eastbound on Commissioners when the collision occurred.

The airbags in the Volkswagon Jetta were deployed and the driver suffered minor injuries. There were no passengers in the car.

The vehicle came to a stop about 50 metres east of the intersection and debris could be seen on a long stretch of the road.

London police are asking drivers to avoid the area as all lanes on Commissioners from Wonderland to Topping Lane were expected to remain closed for several hours.

The investigation continues.