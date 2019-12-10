LONDON, ONT. -- Danai Dunseith believes the death of her partner, Amanda Bolt, could have been prevented if police officers were more compassionate when they arrested the 28-year-old woman.

Dunseith says she misses her partner of 10 years every day.

And while she admits they had their troubles with the law in the past, she claims police officers were rough with Bolt the day they arrested her in their apartment.

“They threw her up against the wall when there was no reason to. Like when we were arrested previously like they were always rough with us for no reason. They always have been. And I'm pretty sure they were a little too rough. And this time they were too rough and they can't take it back."

The arrest happened on Nov. 2. Dunseith says four or five male and female police officers came to their apartment to arrest Bolt for failure to comply with a non-association order - meaning the two were not allowed to be together.

According to Dunseith, Bolt had a brain injury and heart condition. Dunseith says she attempted to send her medication along but it wasn't allowed.

“I tried to give them her medication and they wouldn't let me give them to her 'cause they weren't actually in a prescribed bottle, and the bubble-packs were kind of opened.”

Bolt was found unresponsive in her cell the next day and was administered naloxone. She died in hospital ten days later.

“Unconscious for over 24 hours, and she was given naloxone when she wasn't even in withdrawal,” says Dunseith. “There was no overdoses because she had no drugs to overdose on. So how's she overdosing in police custody?”

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into police actions surrounding Bolt's death. London police tell CTV News they're unable to comment because of the investigation.

In the meantime, a grieving woman wonders what could have been done differently to prevent her partner's death.

"This is a life. This is also my partner. She has family that loved her. And I loved her, with all my heart."